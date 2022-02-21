Saga Sets Record in Ocala

Saga’s WYND-FM and WOGK-FM in Ocala recently hosted their 23rd Annual Stop Children’s Cancer Bearathon and raised a record $151,200, over $20,000 more than last year.

Listeners called in or logged on to the station websites and donated money for a bear or a chemo duck. The bears are provided to pediatric cancer patients at UF Health Shands upon diagnosis. The chemo ducks are provided as an educational aid for patients prior to beginning treatment. Donors were entered for a chance to win a brand-new Honda Civic from Honda of Gainesville.

“We are proud to be a partner in the battle to cure Pediatric Cancer,” said North Central Florida Media Group General Manager Howard Tuuri. “STOP Children’s Cancer and our Bearathon have raised over $1.5 million through the generosity of our listeners in North Central Florida. We look forward to raising even more at our next Bearathon.”

All of the money raised goes to local clinical trials, basic research, research scholars and research equipment for the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine and UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital for pediatric cancer.