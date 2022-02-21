Connoisseur Media Raises $481,244 For Kids

WFRE-FM in Frederick, MD recently held its “Free Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon” and raised an impressive $481,244 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WFRE PD Andy Webb said, “Our entire staff gave 110% over the course of two days, pouring their hearts & souls into this year’s event, because the need is so great & the kids are so special. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, and the Frederick area came through in a big way to aid in that fight. I’m so proud of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who did such an incredible job in continuing to support of St. Jude.”