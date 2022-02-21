Hubbard Signs Logan To Long-Term Deal

On Monday Hubbard Radio in West Palm Beach announced a new multiyear renewal deal for Bruce Logan. Logan will continue in his role as Operations Manager and as the Program Director for WIRK and WEAT. Logan is also one of Radio Ink’s 2022 Top Country PD’s.

Elizabeth Hamma, SVP/Market Manager said, “Bruce’s passion for our brands, dedication to helping his team grow, belief in live and local radio and his instincts for making a brand come to life have served us well these past few years. I am delighted to know he will continue to lead our programming team for the foreseeable future.”

Logan commented, “The past 3 years have been some of the most rewarding work of my entire career. My thanks to Elizabeth Hamma, Greg Strassell, Dave Bestler, Ginny Morris & the entire Hubbard Radio family for their continued support and belief. I am so excited to continue our journey together and look forward to more success for the West Palm Beach cluster.”