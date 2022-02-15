Urban One Promotes Clark

Laura Clark has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Political and Governmental Sales. Clark has been with Urban One for eight years.

“Laura’s leadership at Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media has been invaluable,” said David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media. “Her vast knowledge and experience have created the opportunity for us to continually grow our revenues from these categories and exceed our expectations year after year.”

“I am extremely appreciative for this opportunity to help grow Urban One’s political and government initiatives, especially as we head into the 2022 mid-term election season,” said Clark. “I believe that Urban One is uniquely positioned to galvanize African American voters through our radio, digital, television, and grassroots outreach efforts.”