CRS New Faces Hosts Announced

Elaina Smith, Kelly Ford, and Ania Hammar will host the New Faces of Country Music® Show. The show will close out CRS 2022 February 25 in Nashville.

Elaina Smith is host of Westwood One’s nationally syndicated “Nights with Elaina”, will serve as on-stage emcee. Kelly Ford former WNSH/New York morning personality will conduct backstage interviews. SiriusXM The Highway’s “Nights with Ania” host, Ania Hammar will do interviews with attendees.

This year’s show will feature performances by the New Faces Class of 2022: Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Parker McCollum, Jameson Rodgers, and Lainey Wilson.

Winners of the CRS/Country Aircheck Awards in 24 different categories will also be revealed during the show.

More information on CRS 2022 can be found Here.