Radio Continues to Bank Big Bucks For Kids

The Cumulus Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on Wilmington, NC, stations WGNI-FM, WMNX-FM and WWQQ-FM, raised $60,975 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The funds were raised over a 26-hour special radio broadcast.

All funds raised by the Cumulus Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will support St. Jude patients and families who never receive a bill from St. Jude for the cost of treatment, travel, housing or food.

Eric McCart, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media, noted: “Many thanks go out to our listeners, sponsors and our Cumulus Wilmington family for supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and making our Radiothon a success. The generosity of our listeners and sponsors is amazing and will help further St. Jude’s mission to defeat childhood cancer.”