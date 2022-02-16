Pittman, Field to Talk Radio Transformation

Bob Pittman of iHeartMedia and David Field of Audacy will lead a NAB show session, “Transforming Radio in the Audio Renaissance”. NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will join the industry leaders for the April 25 session in Las Vegas.

The discussion will focus on how the leaders have transformed their companies in response to the pandemic. Topics will range from the expanded audio industry, building a diversified asset portfolio and the evolution of radio embracing change from the top and building a future-focused culture.

More information on the NAB Show April 23 – 27, 2022 can be found Here.