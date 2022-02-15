Kelly McMann Promoted In Cleveland

Kelly McMann has been promoted to Assistant Brand Manager at Q104 (WQAL-FM) Cleveland. She will continue to host afternoon drive at the Hot AC station.

“I’m very happy to announce Kelly’s promotion,” said Dave Popovich, VP Programming/Brand Manager. “She has developed into one of the top talents in Cleveland and has taken on responsibilities in so many areas. This promotion recognizes her hard work, enthusiasm and talent.”

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue to excel with the Audacy brand for many years to come,” said McMann.