Radio Helping Couple Adopt

A young couple living in the Adirondack region of upstate New York, has turned to radio for help in starting a family. Andrea and Dave Hennessey are using 98.5 WCKM-FM, the Regional Radio Group Station in Glens Falls, NY to find a baby or babies to adopt.

It all started when Midday Host/Account Executive Mike DuBray….a man short in stature, but with a big caring and giving heart; hurt himself doing the laundry.

“I was at the house, and I jumped into the washer to get something to put into the dryer, and I bruised my ribs. Because I’m shorter I had to jump up to get stuff out,” Dubray recalled for Radio Ink.

“Every time I do it, I always think to myself that one of these days I’m going to get hurt. Well, that day I jumped, and I said, ‘Oh No today’s the day….Ouch!’ (Laughing). So, it was off to the medical center.”

“My regular Doctor wasn’t in so Andrea, a Physician’s Assistant, saw me. We got talking, and she said, ‘You do a lot in this town and help a lot of people…too bad you couldn’t help us.’ And it came up that they couldn’t have a baby and couldn’t find one yet to adopt.”

“Next thing you know we were in a coffee shop, the three of us were talking. They have tried Invitro four or five times, it didn’t work; so, both their insurances have cut them off from trying that option again. We talked about getting their story out on the radio and making a Facebook page so we could promote that and get people to share it to get the word out.”

That’s when DuBray went to the couple’s home and created the video that can be viewed Here On Facebook.

“We started the ads on the air just before Christmas, we got a few early bites, but they didn’t pan out. But the story on our Facebook page is getting shared, quite a bit so we are optimistic.”

“Do people actually believe this is real? Oh yeah, the people know it’s real. Here at our station, our credibility is through the roof; it has been for years because we have been here for years. So, when we ask our listeners for something they are there, they never waiver.”

The optimism remains high that Andrea and Dave will see their dreamed fulfilled. It will be tempered with sadness, however.

Just days after Radio Ink talked with Mike DuBray, we received word that he had some routine, out-patient surgery, went home and then died in his sleep. Mike DuBray was 49 years old.

If you take a moment to read the story on Foothills Business Daily about him; you will see that DuBray never shied away from his diminutive stature, because that was part and parcel of his gargantuan dedication to his profession, his community and his fellow human beings.

Poet Grady Poulard wrote in ‘A Measure Of A Man’ – “….it is seen rather in terms of the love that he has for his family and for everyone, the strength of his commitments, the genuineness of his friendships, the sincerity of his purpose, the quiet courage of his convictions, the fun, laughter, joy and happiness he gives to his family and to others.”