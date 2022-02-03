KUT Names Foxx PD

Terry Foxx is joining KUT 90.5 as director of programming and audience. Foxx, will lead the station’s efforts to grow its listenership while engaging historically underserved Central Texans.

“Terry has deep knowledge and experience when it comes to identifying and expanding audiences,” said Debbie Hiott, GM. “He grew up in Texas, has always had family in Austin, and understands how KUT can serve our community. With those things he will help us develop and provide programming that reaches into new areas important to Central Texas.”

Foxx comes to KUT from Radio One where he worked as the brand manager for SportsRadio WFNZ-AM and WLNK-FM, Mix 107.9 in Charlotte, N.C.

“KUT has a rich heritage and is part of the fabric of Central Texas,” said Foxx. “I look forward to joining the strong team at KUT and engaging new listeners in creative ways.”