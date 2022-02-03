Black History Month On SiriusXM

SiriusXM is offering new limited-engagement channels and specialty programming as a part of SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher Celebrate Black History Month. Black Wave Makers will spotlight Black artists and personalities who have created new genres, styles and ways of thinking.

Among some of the offerings: The Aretha Franklin Channel, Miles Davis Radio and The Motown Channel return to SiriusXM, plus specials hosted by Adam Clayton, Bootsy Collins, Chloe Bailey, Christian McBride, India Arie, Jimmy Jam, Keb Mo, Steve Jordan, Terence Blanchard, TLC, and more.

During the month of February special programming will be found across music, entertainment, comedy, talk, business and sports categories.