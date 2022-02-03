NHPR Energy/Environment Reporter

Mara Hoplamazian has been named the New Hampshire Public Radio newsroom’s energy and environment reporter. Hoplamazian, who started at NHPR in 2021, will anchor NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting initiative.

“Awareness and dialogue are the best tools we have to fight climate change. The work of journalists such as Mara are crucial not simply to inform but to create awareness of what is at risk, and what we can do together,” said Dan Barrick, News Director.

Hoplamazian came to NHPR as the Barbara and Dick Couch Fellow. Before joining NHPR, Hoplamazian worked as an investigative reporting intern at The Sacramento Bee and a media intern at the Smithsonian Institution.