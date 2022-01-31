Urban One Promotes Colby Tyner

Colby Tyner is the new Senior Vice President Programming for Radio One and Reach Media. Tyner moves up from VP Programming Radio One. He has been part of the company for 20 years.

“I am pleased to formally announce the well-deserved promotion of Colby Tyner.” said David Kantor, CEO. “Colby has been instrumental in the ratings success of both our Network and local programs. His leadership has led us to execute format leading quality content that entertains, educates and engages our listeners.”

“It can be hard to find your way in the media industry. I’m very appreciative of Radio One, who gave me my first program director position, and I’m also thankful for the continued opportunity to grow in this business,” said Tyner.