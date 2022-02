Q94 (WRVQ-FM) in Richmond, VA has put Binky Lee into the 3PM – 7PMweekday slot. The program will also air on Audacy sister station Z104 (WNVZ-FM) in Norfolk.

“I’m delighted to welcome Binky Lee to the Audacy family,” said Bennett Zier, SVP/MM. “Binky is always having fun and entertaining her audience. She’s a tremendous talent and will bring her own unique spin to the end of the workday.”

Lee joins Audacy from iHeart in her native Grand Forks, ND, where she hosted afternoons on KKXL.