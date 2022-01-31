The DJV Show Adds More Affiliates

The Morning Drive talk show is hosted by Doug Stephan and co-hosts Jennifer Horn and Victoria Keelan. The Boundless Media produced program has added 10 new stations to the more than 325 affiliates nationwide.

“Creating the show has been a labor of love and a dream come true! We’ve blended my background of pop culture, fashion, and beauty with Jennifer’s vast knowledge of politics, world events, and her incredible sense of humor under the guidance of our fearless leader Doug, one of the most highly-regarded and versatile radio personalities,” said co-host Victoria Keelan said

Stephan broadcasts from his home in Framingham, Massachusetts, where he operates a dairy farm.