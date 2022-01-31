Abfalter Packing Warm Clothes

Tony Abfalter, Director of Engineer for Leighton Broadcasting is joining the U.S. Antarctic Program. The temporary hiatus will make Abfalter the Senior Communications Technician for the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station.

Established in 1955, McMurdo station is the largest Antarctic station. The site itself is located on Ross Island and is the southernmost point accessible by ship during the artic summer. The location features a harbor, landing strip, about 85 buildings and helicopter pad and serves as a logistics hub for the US Antarctic program.

The Minnesota native has signed on for nine-months.