Townsquare Albany Hires Terry O’Donnell

New York Capital district radio vet Terry O’Donnell has been hired as Promotions Director for the Cluster and midday host on Q105.7 & 103.5. O’Connell joins Townsquare from iHeart in Albany.

“I am so energized by the team here at Townsquare Media,” said O’Donnell. “Their combined digital, broadcast, and live event resources are absolutely cutting edge!”

“We are thrilled to have Terry joining our local team here in Albany. Getting to add an A+ local content creator who is already well known locally is a rare opportunity,” said Matty Jeff, Director of Content. “Plus, Terry’s promotions acumen and creativity will immensely benefit all of our Albany brands.”