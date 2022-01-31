KBHH Brings Dana Cortez To Fresno

Chavez Radio Group’s KBHH-FM, Fresno has added the Dana Cortez Show. Skyview Networks is the syndicator for the only nationally syndicated show hosted by a Latina.

“The Dana Cortez Show has always stepped up to passionately support our global mission, offer ideas to increase our outreach and effectiveness, and bring daily entertaining, uplifting and inspiring content to our audience in Fresno,” said Maria Barquin, PD. “We are extremely proud to have Dana, DJ Automatic and Anthony A on our team and part of the Chavez Radio family.”

“We can’t wait to get the day started in Fresno,” said Cortez. “We appreciate what the station means to the community, the Chavez Radio Group’s continued support, and of course our listeners who we consider family.”