New Audacy SVP Consumer Marketing

Adriana Rizzo has been named Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Audacy. Her most recent job was with Discovery+ where she took the company into the streaming realm, and she also launched a couple of ESPN streaming products.

“I’m very excited to be joining Audacy at such an important and strategic time for the company and the industry,” said Rizzo. “I look forward to working closely with this talented team and helping Audacy achieve new heights.”

“We’re thrilled to have Adriana join our growing team,” said Paul Suchman, Chief Marketing Officer. “Her hire underscores our commitment to world-class marketing and our vision to become the audio platform of choice for consumers. The timing of Adriana’s hire is well aligned with our deep investments in technology and our future-proofed digital platform. Adriana will be a key partner to our business lines and to our marketing leads across broadcast, digital, sports betting and podcasting.”