Former Radio Guys Launch Podcast Together

Veteran radio broadcasters Jim Harrington and Bill Knight have partnered to launch a new podcast called It’s Another Day. The podcast, which runs about 30 minutes, releases Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Jim and Bill discuss the news of the day.

Jim Harrington has decades of broadcast experience and has worked at stations such as WCBS-FM in New York, WBZ in Boston and KDKA, WTAE and 3WS in Pittsburgh and more.

Bill Knight decades of radio experience include WUNI in Mobile, KWKH Shreveport, WQDR Raleigh, WSHH, WEZE and WRRK in Pittsburgh and others.

“We figured we’d start the show and keep a low profile until we ironed out the rough spots.” Harrington said. “To our surprise, there were very few rough spots. Bill and I enjoy working together and it’ obvious to the listener. And what’s amazing is that the audience, even without that marketing, still found the program. We’ve had an amazing response.”

