Crowley Previewing Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing for February 2 on the American Music Fairness Act (H.R. 4130). Congressman Joe Crowley, musicFirst Chairman, will host a virtual press briefing February 1 and look at results of a national survey that he claims shows growing public support for the legislation.

Crowley will look at new survey results that he claims undermines misleading claims made by corporate broadcasters such as iHeartRadio and their lobbyists at the National Association of Broadcasters. The NAB is fighting to help keep radio free from new taxes or fees.

Members of the press can register Here.