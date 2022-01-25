New MIW Program Launched

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio group is launching a new program called “Understanding Broadcast Law,” sponsored by Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Law.

The organization is asking for feedback from interested participants. This survey will inform MIW of the broadcast related legal issues of most interest.

In addition to underwriting the program, which runs throughout 2022, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth partners Frank Montero and Kathleen Victory, and their team, will host a series of free and on-demand videos dedicated to answering questions and providing practical and applicable information as it pertains to radio law. From EEO to FCC license renewals and contracts, to conversations with corporate lawyers, each unique and informative video will be easily accessible on a variety of platforms.

“Knowledge is power,” adds MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff, “and the opportunity to empower more women by demystifying legal issues is huge. We are beyond grateful for Fletcher, Heald and Hildreth’s sponsorship of this important series. Frank and his team are providing an invaluable opportunity to the MIW community and the industry.”

“On behalf of Fletcher, Heald Hildreth, we are both delighted and honored to sponsor and support the MIW’s legal education series,” said firm partner Frank Montero. “Working to expand both access to the broadcasting industry as well as opportunities in broadcasting has been a hallmark of Fletcher Heald & Hildreth’s practice, which has represented broadcasters since the firm’s founding over 80 years.”