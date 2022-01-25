High Marks for Foundation

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has achieved a rating of 100 from Charity Navigator, the world’s largest nonprofit evaluator. The evaluation process takes place over a seven-year period.

The Broadcasters Foundation received a score of 100 in Finance & Accountability and a full credit at 72% for its Program Expense Ratio, which measures the percent of total expenses spent on the programs and services it exists to deliver.

“We are very proud to receive this high level of accreditation from Charity Navigator,” said Jim Thompson, Co-President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “We have worked diligently to maximize our budget to provide the aid that so many in our industry desperately need. Life-altering illness or accident can devastate a family’s financial situation, and the Broadcasters Foundation is committed to easing that strain for our colleagues who qualify.”