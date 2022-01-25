Jason Aldean CRB Award

Country Radio Broadcasters has named Jason Aldean the 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award recipient. Aldean will be recognized during CRS Honors Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“Jason Aldean doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours. They speak for themselves. He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So, we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that Jason does and the good people he supports,” said Kurt Johnson, CRS/CRB Board President.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board to honor those Country music artists who have exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career.