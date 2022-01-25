Amaze Media Hires Casey Rabin

Casey Rabin is the new Head of Podcast Talent and Experience for Amaze Media Labs. She was previously the Director of Podcasts for Don Buchwald & Associates.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Amaze,” said Rabin. “Amaze is a perfect combination of early-stage startup with vast potential for parabolic growth combined with an experienced team that has great institutional experience in corporate hospitality and the entertainment industry.”

“We are very excited to have Casey Rabin on the Amaze Team. Casey is a veteran of the

podcast industry and is an expert in Podcast Talent, Experiences and Tours, and we see this as the future of the industry,” said Brett Sklar, CEO/CO.