Mo Joins Radio One Charlotte

Radio One Charlotte has launched “The Mo Show” hosted by Mo Quick on 92.7 The Block, weekdays 10am to 2pm.

Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson, Operations Manager for Radio One, Inc. Charlotte says, “We are excited to announce Mo Quick as the new midday personality on WQNC 92.7 The Block. A long time student of the industry, Mo was heavily influenced by her uncle, Charlotte media legend, the late Nate Quick. She has tremendous talent as a multi-media personality and has already infused her awesome infectious energy to the listeners of the Queen City!”

Mo Quick added, “ I am so excited to be in Charlotte and to be able to continue the legacy of my late uncle Nate Quick; there is nothing more fulfilling. I can’t wait to not only entertain the listeners of Charlotte, but to also educate and uplift the community.”

Mo Quick joins a dynamic show line-up that includes The Morning Hustle from 6am to 10am and Cam Cooper from 2pm to 7pm. In addition to hearing Mo Quick weekdays, 92.7 The Block can be streamed online at www927theblock.com.