iHeart Promotes Sprague, Adams

On Friday, iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer and President of the National Programming Group, Tom Poleman announced that Mark Adams and Dylan Sprague were named VP’s for the company’s CHR format. And, Cara Hahn and Taylor Jukes have officially joined iHeart as CHR Brand Coordinators.

As VPs of CHR, Adams and Sprague will work closely with iHeart’s EVP’s and programmers on CHR station strategic plans, oversee CHR custom and format centers, company-wide tools and resources, as well as work with the music industry.