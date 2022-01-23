Legendary Salt Lake City Broadcaster Passes

Albert (Gene) Guthrie, of Grantsville, Utah, has died of natural causes. He was 83. At the age of just 15, Guthrie found his love for radio and regularly rode the train to El Paso where he worked at KHEY AM while attending high school.

While raising a young family Gene worked his way through college by working in radio.

After a successful early career working for Texas and Arizona radio stations, Guthrie and his family moved to Salt Lake City where Guthrie owned Utah’s legendary country station 1550 AM KRGO and 107.9 KRGO FM for nearly three decades.

Guthrie became a pioneer in Utah radio launching the first AM stereo broadcast technology and structuring the very first LMA in the Wasatch Front with an agreement he forged to allow KZHT radio to lease time from 1550 AM in 1991.

The family will hold private services and ask in lieu of flowers that people remember Gene by listening and supporting their local radio stations, wherever they may be.