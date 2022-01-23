Kelly Mac Resigns as KTCX PD

According to Mac, after having employees work remotely for 19 months, Cumulus Media Beaumont has eliminated their real estate footprint in Beaumont, and relocated its studios, office and staff with its cluster in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

That, Mac says, require Beaumont employees to relocate to Lake Charles or commute 130 miles daily (round trip).

Mac has resigned as PD for the cluster’s urban mainstream station KTCX to pursue other opportunities. Mac was the Program Director and Midday Host for the last 3 years. She said, “It’s been an honor to be a part of the very talented, unique, and hardworking Cumulus Beaumont team. I’m extremely proud and pleased with the work we’ve done to enhance the overall branding, ratings, and revenue of KTCX online, on air, and in the community. Serving this team & community has been rewarding and very fulfilling. I’ll forever be thankful for the experience and opportunity. Also, a special thanks to Kenny Smoov for his solid leadership, guidance & coaching.”

Mac’s career includes 20+ years of branding, on air, digital and programming experience in various markets including Greenville, SC, Cleveland, Ohio & Philadelphia to name a few. Feel free to reach out to Kelly at [email protected] She’s open to potential voice tracking (or VO) services, On Air or PD opportunities.