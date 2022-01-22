88Nine Names Interim Executive Director

Danae Davis has been named as interim executive director of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9). The change in leadership comes as Kevin Sucher steps down, after less than two years on the job. A search committee will work on filling the role permanently.

Davis said, “88Nine Radio Milwaukee is a special place, and I look forward to working with the excellent staff team and board and our many community partners to continue its mission of making our community a better, more inclusive place for everyone.”

Davis previously served on the Radio Milwaukee board of directors for nine years, including time as board chair. She currently serves as executive director of Milwaukee Succeeds, a nonprofit focused on improving educational outcomes for local students, and will continue in that role.

“We appreciate Kevin’s work at Radio Milwaukee and his commitment to advancing our mission of being a catalyst for creating a better, more inclusive and engaged community. We wish him the best moving forward,” said Ross Williams, chair of Radio Milwaukee’s board of directors. “We’re very pleased to have Danae as interim executive director as she brings a high level of experience and understanding of Radio Milwaukee and our mission as an organization.”

Jordan Lee, 88Nine’s former station director who is now a consultant and contracting with the station through Paragon Media Strategies, will facilitate the leadership transition.

“We’d like to name a permanent executive director as soon as possible, but it will be a deliberate process, and we expect to have many talented applicants for the job,” Williams said. “In the interim, we’re very confident in Danae’s leadership capabilities to continue moving our organization forward.”