Ingold Promoted at Compass

Compass Media Networks has promoted Doug Ingold to VP of Affiliate Sales for Entertainment & Music Programming. Ingold has been with Compass Media Networks for eight years.

Ingold will continue to be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office and continue to spearhead distribution of some of the company’s entertainment shows, including Big D & Bubba, Dave & Mahoney, Free Beer & Hot Wings, Rick Dees, Pop Crush Nights, Taste of Country, Ultimate Classic Rock and many others.

Ingold said, “Compass Media Networks commitment to Music & Entertainment Programming is strong and I’m grateful to be contributing to its long-term growth. It’s a privilege to serve our affiliates and partners with a tremendous roster of talent, shows and digital assets. Many thanks to our team for their support and much gratitude to Peter Kosann, Hiram Lazar, and Adam Wilbur.”

“Doug is a real pro and trusted adviser to help stations and groups achieve great success with syndication.” said Adam Wilbur, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales for Compass Media Networks.

Prior to joining Compass Media Networks Doug managed the day-to-day affiliations of radio shows such as Adam Carolla, Kevin & Bean, LOVELINE, and the MTV Radio Networks. Also, as a Record Label executive, orchestrated national promotion campaigns for multi-platinum artists Tool and The White Stripes.