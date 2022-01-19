1,000 Episodes For ABC Podcast

To be successful at podcasting you have to be consistent. For the ABC News podcast Start Here, and host Brad Mielke, they have certainly been consistent, every weekday for nearly 4 years.

Start Here, ABC News’ daily 30-minute news podacst launched in March of 2018. Today, when host Brad Mielke drops the latest episode of the show, it will be number 1,000. Here’s what the host had to say about producing the show in the era of COVID-19.

“I was looking through our lists of episodes, and it occurred to me that more than half of our one thousand episodes have been produced in the pandemic era. We knew we wanted to create a podcast that was timely and relevant, that cut through the noise to deliver the news shaping our world. But I couldn’t even foresee how consequential this medium, this moment, could become.” – Brad Mielke, host of ABC News’ “Start Here” podcast.

Listen to the daily podcast HERE.