Listen For An Inspring Radio Moment Tonight

Bryce Weiler will be calling parts of the NCAA college basketball game between Eastern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Weiler is completely blind.

Weiler has called other sports before and he spends about 14 hours preparing for each radio broadcast.

He studies team stats and player backgrounds to help him deliver details. He studies the styles of other broadcasters to determine if they are storytellers or more of a stats person. He’s ready to compliment them, depending on their styles.

He speaks to each teams head coach before every game, listens to the radio broadcast from each team’s previous game and even takes free throws to determine if the rim is sturdy.

Weiler is a disability consultant for: the Baltimore Orioles, Latch, Everfi, Gray Television, and cofounder of The Beautiful Lives Project.