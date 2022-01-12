Promotions In Honolulu

SummitMedia has promoted Kona Chang and Micah Banks to Program Directors in the Honolulu cluster. Chang is the new PD for KCCN-FM, and Banks will be PD for both KRTR-FM and KPHW-FM.

“The promotion of these two Hawaii radio legends as leaders in our company affirm our commitment to continuing the tradition of Hawaiian music,” said Patti Ponimoi. “SummitMedia is dedicated to our listeners, our business partners, and growing the brand of these great radio stations.”

“The best part of my job has always been listening to music, talking to people, and sharing relatable life stories. I’m grateful to continue to entertain my listeners while growing our Hawaiian music brands,” said Chang.

“Music is in my blood, and the radio business is my life’s work. I’m constantly learning more each day,” said Banks. “Every day, I strive to make these stations great. I’m honored that SummitMedia leaders have the confidence in me to lead them.”