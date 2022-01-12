LPM Adds Six To Newsroom

Louisville Public Media has completed its capital campaign to expand its local news operation. The expansion brings the newsroom staff up to 29.

“Louisville has a long history of both supporting and expecting strong civic news coverage,” said Stephen George, President. “In a time when local journalism is disappearing around the country, LPM is countering that trend. I’m proud that we’re able to work with these donors to expand mission-based, community-driven local news when it’s needed more than ever.”

LPM operates three public radio stations. The vast majority of funding for the six new journalism positions came from the local community and will support the expansion for the next three years.