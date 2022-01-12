Shaye Smith Promoted At CSS

The Center for Sales Strategy has named Shaye Smith as Director of Marketing. She moves up from Marketing Manager of the international sales performance firm.

“I’m excited and honored to grow in my role with this company and help carry on the vision and mission alongside a passionate, talented, and energizing team that truly lives out our core values of quality, integrity, and responsiveness for our clients and amongst our community,” said Smith. “I look forward to seeing how we can expand our marketing strategy and achieve bigger and better results in the coming years.”

“We’re proud to promote Shaye in her role from marketing manager to director of marketing, and excited to have her continuing to lead our marketing initiatives to launch us into some of our best years as we grow closer to 40 years of improving sales performance for our clients,” said Matt Sunshine, Managing Partner.