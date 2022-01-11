SNL Focused Podcast

‘Fly on the Wall’, is a weekly show hosted by former Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey and David Spade. The hosts will sit down with past and present cast, hosts, writers, and musical guests to reminisce about their favorite moments, memories, and sketches.

“David is a blast to hangout and riff with—he’s been a great friend for years, not to mention one of the funniest comics out there. We were lucky enough to overlap on SNL for a few years, where I thought he was fantastic, and have been talking about it ever since,” said Carvey.

“Dana is a hilarious comedian and one of the great legends of SNL, and also a good friend,” said Spade. “Having dinner with him over the years, we’ve always wound up talking about SNL. So, a Cadence13 podcast, sounded like a perfect fit.”

“Everyone loves to hear stories from one of the most popular and influential shows in the history of pop culture,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO/Founding Partner, Cadence13. “What better way to do that than with two superstar alumni in Dana and David, who bring instant chemistry, amazing guests, and incredibly engaging and nostalgic storytelling.”