Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott are hosting a guest this week on the Borrell Local Marketing Podcast with a dire warning. The guest suggests that traditional media companies and ad agencies have 12 months to transform or die.

Media transformation expert, Scott Anthony, Senior Partner at Innosight, looks at the two paths for transformation necessary for companies’ future success. The podcast also looks at the major shifts in automotive advertising, which suffered a topsy-turvy two years.

You can listen to the podcast Here.