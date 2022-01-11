Harris New SVP iHeart Sarasota

Frank Harris has been named Senior Vice President of Programming, iHeart Media Sarasota. He will oversee all five radio stations in the cluster and continue to host the morning show on Z105.

“We are thrilled to have Frank oversee our programming efforts in Sarasota,” said Chris Soechtig, MP West Central Florida. “Frank’s extensive experience in the market, coupled with his creativity, drive, and passion for the radio business, makes him the perfect person to lead our talented team of broadcast professionals.”

“Over the past couple of decades, I’ve been privileged to contribute to Southwest Florida’s evolving radio dial. It’s truly radio in paradise,” said Harris. “It’s an honor now in my new role to help our award-winning team of broadcasters deliver great content and conversations across all of our iHeartRadio platforms.”

Harris takes over the role that had been covered by Ken Holiday, regionally. Ken is still with the company as SVPP Melbourne and leads the Florida News Network.