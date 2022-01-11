Two More Join WNYC

The WNYC Newsroom continues to grow. Ann Givens and Steve Smith are joining the New York Public Radio staff.

Ann Givens will be the Public Safety Editor. She comes to WNYC from The Trace, a nonprofit news outlet dedicated to covering guns and gun violence in America. She has two decades of experience covering public safety in New York for print, digital and broadcast news outlets.

Steve Smith will be joining as the Culture & Art Editor. Steve is coming to WNYC from NPR, where he was a senior editor on the Arts, Culture and Books desk.