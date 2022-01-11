Laura Hardy Joins Big Joe

Mix 95.7 Grand Rapids, MI has added a co-host to the Big Joe Show. Townsquare Media has brought in Laura Hardy, known as “Regular Laura” at 1077 The Eagle in Louisville.

“Laura’s connection to her local community is unmatched by most talents, and her addition to Mix 95.7 will elevate our on-air and digital platforms in West Michigan,” said Ken Evans, Director of Content. “With her skillset, and intention to relocate to Grand Rapids, she was a perfect fit to join our ‘Local Creators Making Local Connections’ mantra that we take into for 2022. Plus, she brings a wholly unique perspective to the Big Joe Show.”

“After spending my summers and weekends in Grand Rapids, I fell in love with West Michigan the area and had to make it my new home,” said Hardy. “I’m ready to start a Grand new chapter of my career by joining Big Joe and Mix 95.7.”