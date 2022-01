Jacobs Media Strategies will host a free webinar to review the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The webinar is set for January 19.

Fred Jacobs and Shawn DuBravac will host the webinar and talk about the trends and gadgets impacting radio. Automotive, Robotics, AI, and other tech trends in marketing will be explored.

More information and registration for the January 19 webinar can be found Here.