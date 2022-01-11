BIN Wins Innovation Award

Black Information Network has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. BIN was honored in the Media category.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, COO, Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Black Information Network as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“Innovation has been one of BIN’s core values since our inception,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “It drives us to keep growing and creating spaces for the Black community to hear and contribute to the news that matters most to them. It’s an honor to be recognized with an incredible lineup of organizations and individuals who share the value of innovation and prove it in their work every day.”