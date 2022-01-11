Compass Media Promotes Alexander

Kareem Alexander, Director of Research for Compass Media Networks, has been promoted to Senior Director of Research. Alexander has been with the company since 2015, with previous experience with Dial Global and Westwood One.

“Kareem always goes above and beyond to deliver timely research and data for our sales staff and advertisers,” said Paul Gregrey, President of Sales & Marketing.

Alexander will oversee and manage the research, data, and analytics of Compass Media Networks 16 national advertising networks and audience measurements of the affiliate base.