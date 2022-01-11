Ramsey Hosting Live Virtual Event

Ramsey Solutions is hosting a free livestream on a plan for building wealth. Building Wealth in 2022 live is set for January 13.

“There’s a lot of investing trends right now claiming they’re the best way to get rich,” said Ramsey. “But I’ve done stupid with a lot of zeros at the end, and I’ve coached people who hit bottom from bad investments. From my 30 years on the radio, I’ve seen over and over that real millionaires follow a proven plan for their money, not a get-rich-quick scheme.

The syndicated radio host will be joined by author Rachel Cruze and The Fine Print podcast host George Kamel for the event. Among the topics covered: Why crypto, single stock investing and zero-down real estate are not investments for retirement.

More information and registration can be found Here.