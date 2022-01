‘The Jason Coleman Radio Show’ is ready to debut next month on WSM. Coleman is the grandson of Opry performer, Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Star Floyd Cramer.

Jason Coleman has had an online show since 2020. On February 6, WSM Radio will debut the show that features him performing classics in the same slip-note style grandpa Floyd made famous.

Floyd Cramer played on many of the hit songs in the 50s, 60s and 70s including many of Elvis Presley’s biggest songs.