WNYC Names New Podcast Host

Janae Pierre has been named host of a daily news podcast ‘Consider This’. The podcast brings listeners a mix of the biggest local and national stories based on the listener’s location.

“We’re thrilled to have Janae at the helm of Consider This, the first podcast to blend local and national news stories,” said Audrey Cooper, WNYC Editor-in-Chief. “Throughout her career, she’s shown a unique talent for the kind of locally rooted but universally applicable reporting that makes up so much of what we do at WNYC. We’re excited to see how she and the team shape Consider This for the future.”

Pierre comes to WNYC from WBHM in Birmingham, AL, where she hosts All Things Considered and does general assignment reporting.

“WNYC is a pillar of New York and I’m thrilled to join the team as host of Consider This,” said Pierre. “I look forward to diving into the issues that concern New Yorkers while also providing intellectual stimulation for audiences across the region.”