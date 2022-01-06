Frito & Katy Have Landed

The former KNDE-FM in College Station morning team were picked up by Cox Media Group in San Antonio. where they will host mornings on KCYY-FM (Y100). They spent over a decade at Bryan Broadcasting’s KNDE-FM before being recruited to the larger market.

Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have racked up a variety of awards during their run in College Station, including eight Best of the Brazos Valley “Best Radio Personality” awards, the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters award for personality of the year, and the 2017, 2018 and 2021 Marconi Awards for station of the year. They have also been handed three NAB Crystal Awards for public service (2012, 2016, and 2019) and the 2021 NAB Leadership Foundation’s “Celebration of Service to America” award for local community service.

“I am so excited to add the award-winning Frito & Katy show to the Y100 lineup,” said Christi Brooks, KCYY Program Director. “They bring authenticity and incredible passion for serving our local community and entertaining morning listeners in San Antonio. I can’t wait to see the new heights we’ll achieve with our already successful Y100 team!”

“To do morning radio with your best friend in a city we both love with a company like CMG is really a dream come true,” said Frito and Katy. “Our show is all about community, and we can’t wait to serve San Antonio!”