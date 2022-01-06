AntMan Tapped For After MidNite

Country radio programmer and on-air personality Anthony “AntMan” Allen has been named Executive Producer of After MidNite with Granger Smith. Smith took over hosting the Premiere Networks program January 1.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome AntMan to the Premiere Networks and After MidNite family,” said Jennifer Leimgruber, EVP Entertainment Programming. “Over the years, AntMan has worked with Granger on several projects and we’re confident his decades-long experience in Country radio makes him the perfect choice to successfully lead this exciting new chapter of After MidNite.”

“This show is legendary, and to be trusted with helping guide this venture is humbling, said AntMan. “Granger is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever come across. I have the honor of calling him a great friend, and who doesn’t want to work with their friends? I’m excited to dive in!”

The overnight program is heard on more than 200 stations nationwide and the American Forces Network.