Benztown Adds Bloch

Benztown has hired MJ Bloch as East Coast Director of Commercial Production. Bloch joins Benztown from iHeartMedia, where she was Creative Services Director for iHeartMedia radio stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for nine years.

“I am overjoyed to join the incredible team at Benztown,” said Bloch. “They have been family and friends for years, a trusted name for quality wherever I was working, and now, I get to be part of that team! It’s a dream come true!”

“We’re excited to have MJ Bloch join our all-star team,” said Dave Denes, President. “Her incredible talent and deep experience as a producer make her an industry go-to, and our client Yamanair Creative and their customers and listeners will love what they hear. The fact that MJ has done contract work for us in the past and knows our systems is a definite advantage and makes her a terrific fit for this position.”